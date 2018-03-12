English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehbooba Mufti's Decision to Sack Haseeb Drabu a Setback to Alliance, Says BJP
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday dropped Drabu from her council of ministers following his remarks that Kashmir was not a political issue, according to the party sources.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (in pic) wrote a letter to Governor N N Vohra, advising him to drop Haseeb Drabu from the council of ministers. (File photo)
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday termed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's decision to sack Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from her Cabinet a "setback" to PDP-BJP alliance and said it would widen the gap between the two allies.
A top BJP leader praised Drabu's role in coordination between the two parties and said he was often the bridge between the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre over a host of issues.
"It is a setback to the alliance," the BJP leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. He also recalled that Drabu played an important role in the formulation of the GST.
Drabu was a key PDP pointsman in setting the contours of its alliance with the BJP in 2015.
