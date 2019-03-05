Mehbooba, Omar Welcome Pak Minister’s Sacking for Anti-Hindu Remark, Ask Why Bigotry Not Punished Here

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the sacking of a provincial minister in Pakistan for his anti-Hindu remarks but lamented that similar bigotry in India was being ignored."His comments were repugnant. But at least he got sacked. Here ministers garland lynchers and the more anti - Muslim and communal you are the higher your rise will be in terms of status & power," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader tweeted.Pakistan's Punjab province government on Tuesday sacked its Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan over his anti-Hindu remarks.Prime Minister Imran Khan took serious notice of Chohan's remarks and directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to remove him forthwith, party sources said.Reacting to the sacking, Abdullah said, in India, a Governor of a state is not even reprimanded for his public call to boycott and ostracise Kashmiri Muslims."In Pakistan a state minister is sacked for his remarks against Hindus. In India a state Governor isn't even reprimanded for his public call to boycott & ostracise all Kashmiri muslims," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted."We like to compare ourselves to Pakistan so compare this fact as well," Abdullah said.At a press conference last month, the Pakistan minister was quoted by Samaa news agency, referring to the Hindus as "cow urine-drinking people".Following his sacking, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted: "PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community.""Bashing someone's faith should not be a part of any narrative. Tolerance is the first & foremost pillar on which #Pakistan was built," said the tweet by PTI's official twitter account.