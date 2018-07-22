GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mehbooba Questions Ban on Over 30 Pakistani TV Channels in Valley

The government has banned over 30 Pakistani and Saudi Arabian channels in the valley, saying it had become necessary and expedient in the larger interest of public and maintenance of peace.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 8:17 PM IST
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the ban on over 30 TV channels in the valley as "questionable", saying the government should instead identify "biased" ones that peddle "false narrative to incite tensions".

The government has banned over 30 Pakistani and Saudi Arabian channels in the valley, saying it had become necessary and expedient in the larger interest of public and maintenance of peace and tranquility to prohibit cable operators from transmitting TV channels which were not permitted by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The recent ban imposed on transmission of over 30 TV channels on account of threatening peace in J&K is questionable," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She said the government should instead identify "biased channels peddling a false narrative with the sole motive of inciting tensions & (and) polarising the country."

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
