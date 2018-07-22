English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mehbooba Questions Ban on Over 30 Pakistani TV Channels in Valley
The government has banned over 30 Pakistani and Saudi Arabian channels in the valley, saying it had become necessary and expedient in the larger interest of public and maintenance of peace.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the ban on over 30 TV channels in the valley as "questionable", saying the government should instead identify "biased" ones that peddle "false narrative to incite tensions".
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
