English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehbooba Says Use of Brute Force to Solve Kashmir Issue 'Ridiculously Naive', Gautam Gambhir Responds
The former J&K chief minister also said Pakistan was a stakeholder in the issue and must be involved to resolve the tangle.
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
Loading...
Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described Pakistan as a “stakeholder” in the “Kashmir problem” and batted for involving it too to solve the tangle. She also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of resorting to “brute force” to “quick fix” the problem, which, she said, would be "ridiculously naive".
Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said since 1947, Kashmir had been looked at through the prism of security by successive governments.
Her tweet, however, did not go down well with BJP's newly elected parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir, who in turn called the former CM “ridiculously naïve”.
"While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for Mehbooba Mufti to term Amit Shah's process as 'brute' is 'ridiculously naive'. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it," Gambhir said on Twitter.
This is not the first time that the two have sparred over the issue. An altercation in April over Article 370 saw Mehbooba block Gambhir on the micro-blogging website.
Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said since 1947, Kashmir had been looked at through the prism of security by successive governments.
Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 3 June 2019
Her tweet, however, did not go down well with BJP's newly elected parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir, who in turn called the former CM “ridiculously naïve”.
"While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for Mehbooba Mufti to term Amit Shah's process as 'brute' is 'ridiculously naive'. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it," Gambhir said on Twitter.
This is not the first time that the two have sparred over the issue. An altercation in April over Article 370 saw Mehbooba block Gambhir on the micro-blogging website.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'
- How the Champagne Industry is Using Technology to Take on Counterfeit Bottles
- Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?
- Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
- Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal: From a 3-Year-Old Starting Tennis to the King of Clay at 33
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results