Mehbooba Says Use of Brute Force to Solve Kashmir Issue 'Ridiculously Naive', Gautam Gambhir Responds

Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 3 June 2019

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described Pakistan as a “stakeholder” in the “Kashmir problem” and batted for involving it too to solve the tangle. She also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of resorting to “brute force” to “quick fix” the problem, which, she said, would be "ridiculously naive".Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said since 1947, Kashmir had been looked at through the prism of security by successive governments.Her tweet, however, did not go down well with BJP's newly elected parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir, who in turn called the former CM “ridiculously naïve”."While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for Mehbooba Mufti to term Amit Shah's process as 'brute' is 'ridiculously naive'. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it," Gambhir said on Twitter.This is not the first time that the two have sparred over the issue. An altercation in April over Article 370 saw Mehbooba block Gambhir on the micro-blogging website.