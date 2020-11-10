Mehgaon Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Mehgaon Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Mehgaon is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Mehgaon was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 38 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Mehgaon seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Mehgaon constituency: Prashant Kumar (Ambedkarite Party of India), O P S Bhadoria (Bharatiya Janata Party), Puran Lal (Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party), Ajab Singh Kushwaha (Bahujan Mukti Party), Yogesh Meghsingh Narwariya (Bahujan Samaj Party), Jasmant Singh Baghel (Bhartiya Sarvsamaj Party), Hemant Satyadev Katare (Indian National Congress), Achhendra Singh (Independent), Abhilakh Singh Baghel (Independent), Arvind Prahlad Singh (Independent), Ashok Tripathi (Independent), Ashok Singh Barua (Independent), Ashik Khan (Independent), Upendra Singh (Independent), Omhari Narwariya (Independent), Kaptan Singh (Independent), Dharmendra Singh (Independent), Prakash Singh Kushwaha Urf Suryavanshi (Mama) (Independent), Pradeep Singh (Independent), Brajesh Kumar (Independent), Mahesh Singh (Independent), Madho Prasad Tyagi (Independent), Ramesh (Independent), Ramesh Kumar (Independent), Rakesh Sagar (Independent), Rajesh Kumar (Independent), Ramhansh (Independent), Rahul Singh (Independent), Vishwanath Singh (Independent), Shailendra Singh (Independent), Shailendra Singh Bhadoria (Independent), Shyamveer Singh (Independent), Sunil Kankar (Independent), Sanjay Singh (Independent), Dhaniram Kushwaha (Jan Adhikar Party), Rajendra Singh (Rashtriya Samanta Dal), Bhanupratap Singh Gurjar (Samajwadi Party), Deepak Singh Kushwah Advocate (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.