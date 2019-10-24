Mehkar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मेहकर): Sanjay Bhaskar Raymulkar of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

25. Mehkar (मेहकर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.4%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,303 eligible electors, of which 1,53,531 were male, 1,39,772 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 633 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mehkar Election Results 2019 Results

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,80,172 eligible electors, of which 1,47,355 were male, 1,32,817 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 633 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,48,049.

Mehkar has an elector sex ratio of 910.38.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Bhashkar Raimulkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35935 votes which was 21.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 47.82% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Sanjay Bhaskar Raimulkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 33095 votes which was 20.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 57.96% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 25. Mehkar Assembly segment of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. Buldhana Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.98%, while it was 63.62 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.75%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 25. Mehkar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 296.

Extent: 25. Mehkar constituency comprises of the following areas of Buldhana district of Maharashtra: Mehkar Tehsil, Lonar Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Sultanpur, Titavi and Lonar, Lonar (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mehkar is: 20.166 76.5908.

