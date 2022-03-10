Mehnaun Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mehnaun seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vinay Kumar (BJP), Suhel Dev Pathak (RTORP), Om Prakash (IND), Qutubuddin Khan Diamond (INC), Nandita Shukla (SP), Rajesh Tiwari (AAP), Deep Narayan (JAP), Sita Ram (BSS), Avinash (IND), Shiv Kumar (BSP), Rajbahadur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.38%, which is 0.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinay Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mehnaun results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.295 Mehnaun (महनांव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Mehnaun is part of Gonda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,64,783 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,856 were male and 1,66,916 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mehnaun in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,08,120 eligible electors, of which 1,94,147 were male,1,61,908 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,737 eligible electors, of which 1,75,428 were male, 1,43,298 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mehnaun in 2017 was 112. In 2012, there were 96 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinay Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Arshad Ali Khan of BSP by a margin of 36,378 which was 17.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nandita Shukla of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Arshad Ali Khan of BSP by a margin of 33,044 votes which was 18.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 40.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 295 Mehnaun Assembly segment of the 59. Gonda Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mehnaun are: Vinay Kumar (BJP), Suhel Dev Pathak (RTORP), Om Prakash (IND), Qutubuddin Khan Diamond (INC), Nandita Shukla (SP), Rajesh Tiwari (AAP), Deep Narayan (JAP), Sita Ram (BSS), Avinash (IND), Shiv Kumar (BSP), Rajbahadur (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.38%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.13%, while it was 56.15% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mehnaun went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.295 Mehnaun Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 314 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.295 Mehnaun comprises of the following areas of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Intiyathok, 4 Dhnepur, 7 Mehnaun, Panchayats 103 Vishunapur Belbhariya, 104 Lalnagar, 105 Chauhatta, 106 Chhitnapur, 107 Bhangha, 108 Sevraha, 109 Amwa KhudaiNagar, 110 JhuriKueeyan, 111 IthiyaNabijot, 112 Shivgrah, 113 Mahadeva Kalan, 114 Chauri Parihar, 116 Khargupur Imiliya, 117 Tenduwa Chaukhriya, 118 Devtha, 119 Mau Samsabad, 121 Lonawa Dargah, 122 Narainpur Mafi of 5 Khargupur KC and Khargupur Nagar Panchayat of 1 Gonda Tehsil.

Advertisement

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mehnaun constituency, which are: Balrampur, Shrawasti, Payagpur, Katra Bazar, Gonda, Mankapur, Utraula. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mehnaun is approximately 569 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mehnaun is: 27°16’31.1"N 82°06’26.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mehnaun results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.