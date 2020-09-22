Mekedatu Dam Proposal 'Sub Judice', Don't Accord Sanction, DMK Tells PM Modi

The Centre must not give its approval to Karnataka for building the Mekedatu reservoir as it is "detrimental” to Tamil Nadu and the matter is also subjudice, DMK president MK Stalin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Building a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka would hit water flow to Tamil Nadu and threaten existing water supply schemes in the lower riparian state, he said in a letter to Modi.

In a recent meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa "demanded” early clearances for projects including the Mekedatu despite "strongest” opposition from Tamil Nadu and it was disappointing, Stalin said. The DMK president’s letter was handed over to the prime Minister in Delhi on Tuesday by party MPs including T R Baalu, a party release here said.

”Incidentally, the civil appeal by Tamil Nadu seeking restraint order on the proposal is also pending before the Supreme Court and hence the subject matter, involving the construction of Mekedatu reservoir itself is now sub judice.”

The proposed Mekedatu reservoir is in "violation” of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal of 2007 as well as the Supreme Court verdict delivered in 2018, he said. The proposed reservoir "under the guise of a drinking water project” would irreversibly affect water flow from river Cauvery to the lower riparian States, particularly Tamil Nadu.

Also, it would threaten the very existence of many combined water supply schemes catering to the needs of lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu, the DMK chief said. The plan to construct a dam, hence is ”completely detrimental to the interests of the farmers and the drinking water needs of the common people” in Tamil Nadu, Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly said.

”I, therefore, request you to instruct the concerned central Ministries neither to give approval for the detailed project report nor for the construction of Mekedatu reservoirs demanded by the Chief Minister of Karnataka which would be against the interests of both the farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin urged Modi.