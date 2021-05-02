Mekliganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

1. Mekliganj (मैक्लिगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Mekliganj is part of 3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 64.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,105 eligible electors, of which 1,16,300 were male, 1,09,804 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mekliganj in 2021 is 944.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,02,689 eligible electors, of which 1,05,069 were male, 97,620 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,181 eligible electors, of which 89,467 were male, 80,714 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mekliganj in 2016 was 183. In 2011, there were 108.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Arghya Roy Pradhan (Bilu) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Paresh Chandra Adhikary of AIFB by a margin of 6,637 votes which was 3.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.35% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adhikary Paresh Chandra of AIFB won in this seat defeating Jayanta Kumar Ray of INC by a margin of 32,632 votes which was 22.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 48.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 1. Mekliganj Assembly segment of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mekliganj are: Adhikary Paresh Chandra (TMC), Gobinda Chandra Roy (AIFB), Jyotish Roy (BSP), Dadhiram Ray (BJP), Kukil Adhikary (KPPU), Chinu Roy Barman (AMB), Ranjit Kumar Roy (SUCOIC), Golapi Roy (IND), Subhash Barman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.31%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.32%, while it was 86.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 313 polling stations in 1. Mekliganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 231. In 2011 there were 210 polling stations.

EXTENT:

1. Mekliganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Haldibari, 2. Haldibari (M), 3. CDB Mekliganj and 4. Mekliganj (M). It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Mekliganj is 502 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mekliganj is: 26°23’15.7"N 88°54’17.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mekliganj results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam