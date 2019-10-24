Melghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मेळघाट): Ramesh Mawaskar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

41. Melghat (मेळघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,77,171 eligible electors, of which 1,44,056 were male, 1,33,111 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 311 service voters had also registered to vote.

Melghat Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PJP 43608 57.63% Rajkumar Dayaram Patel LEADING BJP 13578 17.94% Ramesh Mawaskar NCP 9400 12.42% Kewalram Tulshiram Kale IND 4750 6.28% Darsimbe Mannalal Khubilal NOTA 1363 1.80% Nota IND 1117 1.48% Gangaram Kunjilal Jambekar PPI(D) 775 1.02% Umesh Shankarrao Jambhe BSP 644 0.85% Dhande Laxman Shikari IND 433 0.57% Shailendra Vijay Gawande

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,57,479 eligible electors, of which 1,35,322 were male, 1,22,155 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 311 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,14,543.

Melghat has an elector sex ratio of 924.02.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhilawekar Prabhdas Babulal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1979 votes which was 1.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.43% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kale Kewalram Tulshiram of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 710 votes which was 0.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.5% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes and the in the 41. Melghat Assembly segment of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Amravati Parliament seat was won by IND.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 7 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.45%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.26%, while it was 68.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.81%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 353 polling stations in 41. Melghat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 352.

Extent: 41. Melghat constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Dharni Tehsil, Chikhaldara Tehsil. Achalpur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle –Paratwada and Pathrot.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Melghat is: 21.4571 77.1166.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Melghat results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.