Melukote Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate CS Puttaraju Wins

Live Status JD(S) C.S.Puttaraju Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Melukote (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,93,010 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,813 are male, 96,146 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.26 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%SKP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,848 votes (6.12%) securing 49.75% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.12%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,945 votes (8.57%) registering 47.8% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.88%.Check the table below for Melukote live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting