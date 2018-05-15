GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Melukote Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate CS Puttaraju Wins

Live election result of 188 Melukote constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Melukote MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Melukote Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate CS Puttaraju Wins
Live election result of 188 Melukote constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Melukote MLA.
Melukote (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,93,010 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,813 are male, 96,146 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.26 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status JD(S) C.S.Puttaraju Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)9600354.87%C.S.Puttaraju
SWJI7377942.17%Darshan Puttannaiah
BJP15950.91%Sundahalli Somashekara
NOTA9790.56%Nota
IND6890.39%B.K.Puttaraju
AIMEP4980.28%Mahesha Vakeelaru
IND3010.17%Darshan.K.Seenegowda
IND2600.15%D.K.Ravikumara
JSP(K)2100.12%Mahesha
IND1630.09%Puttaraju
SP1530.09%Rohini
IND1330.08%Arunkumar
IND1170.07%H.Narayana
KJP850.05%G.M.Ramesh

SKP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,848 votes (6.12%) securing 49.75% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.12%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,945 votes (8.57%) registering 47.8% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.88%.

Check the table below for Melukote live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You