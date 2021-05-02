Melur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

188. Melur (मेलूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Melur is part of 32. Madurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,44,778 eligible electors, of which 1,20,802 were male, 1,23,974 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Melur in 2021 is 1026.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,32,476 eligible electors, of which 1,15,126 were male, 1,17,350 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,652 eligible electors, of which 98,924 were male, 99,728 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Melur in 2016 was 322. In 2011, there were 241.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Periyapullan @ Selvam P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ragupthy A.P of DMK by a margin of 19,723 votes which was 11.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.54% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Samy R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Rani R of DMK by a margin of 24,462 votes which was 15.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.74% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 188. Melur Assembly segment of Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Madurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Madurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Melur are: Ravichandran T (INC), Periyapullan P Alias Selvam (AIADMK), Kathiresan K (MNM), Karuppusamy P (NTK), Senthilraj K (MIPA), Selvaraj A (AMMK), Kannan P (IND), Gobalakrishnan M (IND), Sivasamy R (IND), Dharmar P (IND), Dhinakaran S (IND), Nagendran N (IND), Pandi K (IND), Balan T (IND), Mohanram C (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.23%, while it was 80.51% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 188. Melur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

188. Melur constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Melur Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Melur is 692 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Melur is: 10°04’51.2"N 78°20’48.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Melur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam