Memari Election Result 2021 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

265. Memari (मेमरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Memari is part of 38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,128 eligible electors, of which 1,27,037 were male, 1,27,080 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Memari in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,266 eligible electors, of which 1,18,169 were male, 1,15,097 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,430 eligible electors, of which 1,05,091 were male, 98,339 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Memari in 2016 was 208. In 2011, there were 135.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Begum Nargis of TMC won in this seat by defeating Debashis Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 8,883 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.35% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abul Hasem Mondal of TMC won in this seat defeating Debashis Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 3,178 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 265. Memari Assembly segment of Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Memari are: Kalpana Mandal (BSP), Bhismadeb Bhattacharya (BJP), Madhusudan Bhattacharya (TMC), Sanat Banerjee (CPIM), Tarun Kumar Dhali (BJMP), Manab Banerjee (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.78%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.37%, while it was 90.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 357 polling stations in 265. Memari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 284. In 2011 there were 263 polling stations.

EXTENT:

265. Memari constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. Kuchut, Satgachhia-II GPs of CDB Memari-II 2. Memari(M) and 3. CDB Memari-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Memari is 224 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Memari is: 23°11’48.5"N 88°06’33.1"E.

