Membership Drive A Success, BJP Makes Deep Inroads in Far East Nagaland

The continued thrust on North Eastern states of India by top BJP leadership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now giving results. It's not only getting success for the BJP in electoral politics, but reaping dividends on the development front as well. To top it all, it's due to Modi's aura and the development agenda he started that the people of far-east states have started joining the BJP.

BJP Nagaland chief and minister for higher education Temjen Itna Along, popularly known as "Sumo" in Delhi BJP circles, says the party's expansion will continue as long as Modi keeps on inspiring tribes, cultures and religions. It was due to Modi's name that the BJP membership drive met with great success in Nagaland. he says.

After forming a coalition government in Nagaland, which itself was a daunting task in a state with a majority of Christian population, the party has now reached yet another milestone. In the membership drive started a couple of months ago, more than 3.30 lakh members joined — this itself is very surprising as there are only 11 lakh voters in the state.

Along says even if all the members vote for the BJP, the party can form the government on its own in Nagaland. It is indeed surprising that in neighbouring Meghalaya and Mizoram, which are also Christian-dominated states, the BJP struggles to open its account.

Along remembers that five to 10 years ago, even in Nagaland, people were afraid of draping the BJP scarf around their neck. But there has been a dramatic shift due to the party's workers who worked fearlessly in remote areas of the state. Along says credit goes to Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton for the success of the membership drive. Enthused by its success, the state BJP is now eyeing to wrest power in the Christian-dominated state on its own.

