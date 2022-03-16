Menstruation A 'Dirty' Thing, Shouldn't be Discussed in Assembly, Says BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh

A BJP MLA from Koloriang (Kurung Kumey district) in Arunachal Pradesh has called menstruation a “dirty thing" and said it should not be discussed at any holy place like the assembly. While participating in a discussion over the Menstruation Benefit Bill, 2017 in the state assembly, Lokam Tassar said it is the primary job of the women commission to look into such matters.

Apart from this, the BJP MLA also said that menstruating women in the Nishi tribe stay away from the kitchen of the house.

“Menstruation is a ‘letera cheez’ (dirty thing) and it should not be discussed in a holy place like the assembly. However, for school and college-going girl students, it does impact their attendance, for women at home it’s okay. The women’s commission should prepare a proper report and present it. In our Nishi tribe, the women have to sleep away from their home and remain away from the kitchen during their menstruation period and be under restrictions," said Tassar.

On March 11, Arunachal Pradesh women and child development minister Alo Libang told the assembly that a decision on granting a one-day menstrual leave to women would be taken in the state after a discussion in the matter was held with stakeholders.

Responding to a private member resolution moved in the assembly by Congress legislator Ninong Ering, Libang said his department, in coordination with the health and education officials, would discuss the matter with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and other organizations.

He also said that women legislators would also be consulted before a decision was arrived at. Ering, on his part, pointed out that countries such as Italy and Japan and the Indian states of Kerala and Bihar have made such provisions for women.

“It could be very annoying for women to work and girls during menstruation, especially on the first day. If they are granted a one-day leave, they can discharge their duties with more dedication," Ering pointed out.

Ninong Ering, Congress legislative assembly member (MLA) from Pasighat West introduced the said bill as a private member resolution on 11th March last at Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Itanagar which focuses on two days of paid leave for menstruating females.

(with inputs from PTI)

