English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi’s ‘Record-Breaking’ Video Chat With BJP Workers Amid Indo-Pak Tensions Panned by Opposition
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going ahead with the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' event at a time when an Indian Air Force pilot has been captured by Pakistan.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with over 1 crore BJP workers in what the party says is the "world's largest videoconference". The timing of the political engagement, however, has been criticised as it comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.
As part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, Modi is addressing party workers in 15,000 locations across the country on the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP said party chief Amit Shah and other leaders are participating in the programme from its Delhi office.
Opposition parties like the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have slammed the BJP and the Prime Minister for going ahead with the event at a time when an Indian Air Force pilot has been captured by Pakistan after an air combat near the Line of Control on Wednesday marked the worst escalation of conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours in decades.
The Congress said Modi has "misplaced priorities" and that he was "desperate only for re-election". The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was "hell-bent on creating a video conference record" when the entire country was praying for return of its braveheart pilot.
"Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India's brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record!" Surjewala wrote on Twitter.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took on the PM for engaging in political activities when an IAF personnel is captured. In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote: "I would urge the PM to postpone this [Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot programme]. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely and to sternly deal with Pakistan."
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh also took a dig at the BJP and Modi in a tweet."Entire Opposition is concerned over national security. (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal postponed his hunger strike over full-statehood issue. Congress cancelled its CWC and the Opposition is worrying about unity of the nation. Modi-ji is getting down to strengthen polling booths and the BJP is busy with election rallies," he wrote.
As part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, Modi is addressing party workers in 15,000 locations across the country on the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP said party chief Amit Shah and other leaders are participating in the programme from its Delhi office.
Opposition parties like the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have slammed the BJP and the Prime Minister for going ahead with the event at a time when an Indian Air Force pilot has been captured by Pakistan after an air combat near the Line of Control on Wednesday marked the worst escalation of conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours in decades.
The Congress said Modi has "misplaced priorities" and that he was "desperate only for re-election". The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was "hell-bent on creating a video conference record" when the entire country was praying for return of its braveheart pilot.
"Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India's brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record!" Surjewala wrote on Twitter.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took on the PM for engaging in political activities when an IAF personnel is captured. In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote: "I would urge the PM to postpone this [Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot programme]. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely and to sternly deal with Pakistan."
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh also took a dig at the BJP and Modi in a tweet."Entire Opposition is concerned over national security. (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal postponed his hunger strike over full-statehood issue. Congress cancelled its CWC and the Opposition is worrying about unity of the nation. Modi-ji is getting down to strengthen polling booths and the BJP is busy with election rallies," he wrote.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot
- Kartik Aaryan on Dating Rumours: I Don’t Know How to React
- Gayle Fireworks Fail to Prevent England Win After Buttler Blitz
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched For Rs 14,990
- 'Bring Back Abhinandan': B-Town Celebs Urge Pakistan to Send IAF Pilot Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results