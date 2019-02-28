Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with over 1 crore BJP workers in what the party says is the "world's largest videoconference". The timing of the political engagement, however, has been criticised as it comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.As part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, Modi is addressing party workers in 15,000 locations across the country on the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP said party chief Amit Shah and other leaders are participating in the programme from its Delhi office.Opposition parties like the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have slammed the BJP and the Prime Minister for going ahead with the event at a time when an Indian Air Force pilot has been captured by Pakistan after an air combat near the Line of Control on Wednesday marked the worst escalation of conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours in decades.The Congress said Modi has "misplaced priorities" and that he was "desperate only for re-election". The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was "hell-bent on creating a video conference record" when the entire country was praying for return of its braveheart pilot."Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India's brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record!" Surjewala wrote on Twitter.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took on the PM for engaging in political activities when an IAF personnel is captured. In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote: "I would urge the PM to postpone this [Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot programme]. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely and to sternly deal with Pakistan."Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh also took a dig at the BJP and Modi in a tweet."Entire Opposition is concerned over national security. (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal postponed his hunger strike over full-statehood issue. Congress cancelled its CWC and the Opposition is worrying about unity of the nation. Modi-ji is getting down to strengthen polling booths and the BJP is busy with election rallies," he wrote.