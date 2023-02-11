Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Saturday took a swipe at the government for withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’ within four days of announcing it and and asked if the BJP-led Centre was “cow-ed" by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely “cow-ardice".

In a tweet, Tharoor said, “was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice? My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: “Valentine’s Day: let them hug their guy” & the last word was misheard by a HindiRashtravadi as gaay!"

Was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice? My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: “Valentine’s Day: let them hug their guy” & the last word was misheard by a HindiRashtravadi as gaay! pic.twitter.com/o7uPzBnlho— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 11, 2023

This came as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) withdrew its appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’ following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

The new concept went viral on social media, with a hurricane of reactions and memes taking over it.

February 14 is celebrated as Valentines Day, though not officially. The AWBI issued a directive on February 6, saying the day should be celebrated as the Cow Hug Day for emotional richness. This would have brought immense benefit to the cow and increase our individual and collective happiness, it added.

The directive said that all “cow-lovers" should celebrate it keeping in mind the importance of “mother cow."

Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board’s secretary S K Dutta said in a notice posted on its website.

