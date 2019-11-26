'Merely Talking Wouldn't Do...': On Constitution Day, Mayawati's Advise to Congress, BJP

Lucknow: As the country celebrates the 70th Constitution Day Tuesday, BSP chief Mayawati shared a modicum of wisdom on the occasion and advised parties like the Congress and BJP to not just merely “talk” about Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, but also adopt the constitutional values laid down by him.

“On the occasion of Constitution Day merely talking about Baba Saheb Ambedkar will not do, the Congress had been doing the same. The centre and state governments should adopt the values of Constitution laid by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, this is my advice,” she wrote on Twitter.

A special joint session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held to mark the day, which the Congress boycotted in protest against what they call the “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra. The sitting commenced with an address by Governor Anandibai Patel and saw at attendance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior lawmakers.

The Samajwadi Party, too, joined the Opposition agitation against the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra and sat on dharna for almost 45 minutes, shouting slogans of “Samvidhan Bandh Karo.”

However, BSP MLAs maintained distance from the protests, stating that they will attend the session to focus on the contributions made by Ambedkar in drafting the constitution. The BSP lawmakers also highlighted government policies which they thought are against the Constitution of India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.