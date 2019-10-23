'Merge, Mismanage, Show Mega Losses, Sell Cheap to Crony Capitalists': Rahul Slams BSNL-MTNL Merger
The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 68,751-crore revival package for public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL, including 4G spectrum allocation and voluntary retirement scheme, as well as their merger.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over the merger of BSNL and MTNL, saying it follows the process of "merge, mismanage, show mega losses and sell cheap to crony capitalists".
The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 68,751-crore revival package for public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL, including 4G spectrum allocation and voluntary retirement scheme, as well as their merger.
"Step 1: Merge. Step 2: Mismanage. Step 3: Show Mega Losses. Step 4: Sell Cheap to Crony Capitalist," Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtag "BsnlMtnlMerger".
The revival package includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds to meet immediate capital requirement of both the companies, 4G spectrum allocation worth Rs 20,140 crore, Rs 29,937
crore for VRS covering 50 per cent of their employees, and Rs 3,674 crore for goods and services tax that will be levied on allocation of radiowaves.
