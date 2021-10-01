‘Merit Is The Sole Criteria For a Job', Says CM Adityanath While Appointing Naib Tehsildars Selected by UPPSC

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that ‘merit’ is the ‘only’ criteria for getting a job in the state. The CM, criticising previous governments, said that there used to be discrimination and corruption prevailing everywhere in the appointment process. He said this while distributing appointment letters to the newly selected Naib Tehsildars through UPPSC. “As soon as we came to power, we made it clear that no decision would be taken on the basis of caste, creed, religion, village, district or by looking at faces in the appointments.”

“Merit is the sole criteria for getting a job. As a result, today in four and a half years, 4.5 lakh government jobs have been provided without any allegation of corruption or favoritism in a single recruitment," he said.

Adityanath also advised the selected officers to fulfil their duty with sincerity. “Whether starting any development project or resolving the family issues related to common man, the role of the Naib Tehsildar is important,” he said.

The CM further said that many of the youths who are getting appointment letters today must have appeared for several examinations even before 2017. But, due to the corrupt system and wrong intentions, policies of the then governments, the talented youth felt discouraged and was forced to migrate to other states, he said.

Adityanath also said that he has set a target of making the state’s economy number one in the country in the next six years. “Today’s UP is among the top two states preferred for investment in the country. The state has sprung from number six to number two position in the last four and a half years, in terms of economy, and now it has to be brought to the first position," he said.

With everyone’s cooperation, UP will be the state with the largest economy of the country in the next six years, he added.

Mentioning the increasing digitization in the revenue department as useful in public interest, the CM also appreciated the functioning of the department. In the programme, Minister of State for Revenue Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar also gave a brief description of the departmental activities.

