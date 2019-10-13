'Message Politics Won't Last for Long': Ashok Gehlot Accuses PM Modi of Trampling Democracy

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said people were too sensible to fall for the "message politics" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he accused of "trampling democracy", a day after his party claimed AICC employees were targeted in Income Tax raids.

Gehlot also reacted to PM Modi plogging at a beach in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram. He said there is no problem if Modi wants to give a message through plogging.

"Everybody is inspired if someone does a good job. But under the garb of all this, if you trample democracy through 'message politics', then the people of the country are sensible enough," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur.

Plogging means picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running. Modi had released a video in which he was seen collecting the waste at the beach as he walked barefoot on the sand and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy. The Congress leader said "such kind of politics" does not last for long.

He alleged that AICC employees were being targeted through IT raids and government agencies are under pressure today. "Now, we have heard that houses of all the officers and employees of the accounts section of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) are being raided. The BJP office is also nearby. Has any officer's house been raided?" he asked.

"This is a threat to democracy and such 'message politics', which Modi ji is doing repeatedly, works only to an extent," the chief minister said. He alleged that people were being selectively targeted under the Modi government.

"There is an atmosphere of fear, terror, violence in the country. Right now, there is a lot of pressure on CBI, ED, Income Tax Department and there is interference in judiciary as well," he claimed.

The chief minister said Modi became prime minister as the Congress maintained democracy in the country for 70 years.

