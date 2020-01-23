Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Met People in Pakistan Who Were Denied Visa for India Because They Were Muslim: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief and former BCCI President Sharad Pawar said, 'While working in the cricket field, I had been to Pakistan for a meeting. I met several people there then who have at least one relative in India. They want to meet their relatives.'

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Met People in Pakistan Who Were Denied Visa for India Because They Were Muslim: Sharad Pawar
File photo of National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed on Thursday that during his visit to Pakistan he met several people who wanted to visit their kin in India, but were denied "permission" only because they were Muslim.

The former Union minister also accused the BJP-led NDA government of indulging in divisive politics. He was speaking at a meeting of the NCP's minority cell here.

"While working in the cricket field, I had been to Pakistan for a meeting. I met several people there then who have at least one relative in India. They want to meet their relatives. But they do not have permission just because they are Muslim," Pawar tweeted in Marathi after the meeting.

Pawar was president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and International Cricket Council in the past. Apparently referring to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, Pawar said certain decisions of the BJP-led Union government had created insecurity in a section of society.

"The government of the day is dividing communities and this poses a threat to the unity of the country. We will have to think how we can keep such ideology away (from power)," Pawar said. He also talked about empowering the backward sections of the society.

Referring to the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress forming government in Maharashtra while keeping the BJP away from power, Pawar said wherever he goes, people say they should follow the path the state has shown.

The meeting was also addressed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Ministers Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram