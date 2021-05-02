Metiaburuz Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

157. Metiaburuz (मटियाबुरुज़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Metiaburuz is part of 21. Diamond harbour Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,56,252 eligible electors, of which 1,36,138 were male, 1,20,111 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Metiaburuz in 2021 is 882.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,690 eligible electors, of which 1,22,002 were male, 1,01,688 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,250 eligible electors, of which 1,02,140 were male, 80,110 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Metiaburuz in 2016 was 50. In 2011, there were 38.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abdul Khaleque Molla of TMC won in this seat by defeating Monirul Islam of CPIM by a margin of 17,976 votes which was 11.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.75% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mamtaj Begam of TMC won in this seat defeating Badruddoza Molla of CPIM by a margin of 6,594 votes which was 4.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 157. Metiaburuz Assembly segment of Diamond harbour Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Metiaburuz are: Abdul Khaleque Molla (TMC), Ramjit Prasad (BJP), Samsad Alam (BSP), Firoza Khatun (JDP), Nuruzaman Molla (RSMP), Pranati Paul (AMB), Sabnam Bibi (AIMF), Anwar Raza (IND), Md Imtiyaz Alam (IND), Krishnendu Sengupta (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.7%, while it was 72.96% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 157. Metiaburuz constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 218. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

Extent:

157. Metiaburuz constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos.136 to 141 of Kolkata M. Corp. and 2. Ward Nos. 1 to 7, 9 and 10 of Maheshtala (M). It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Metiaburuz is 21 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Metiaburuz is: 22°32’14.3"N 88°15’37.4"E.

