Mettuppalayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

111. Mettuppalayam (मेट्टुपालयम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Palakkad District). Mettuppalayam is part of 19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,96,870 eligible electors, of which 1,43,702 were male, 1,53,128 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mettuppalayam in 2021 is 1066.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,79,110 eligible electors, of which 1,37,451 were male, 1,41,634 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,796 eligible electors, of which 1,06,484 were male, 1,05,315 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mettuppalayam in 2016 was 105. In 2011, there were 95.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chinnaraj.O.K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Surendran. S. of DMK by a margin of 16,114 votes which was 7.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.41% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chinnaraj O K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Arunkumar B of DMK by a margin of 25,775 votes which was 15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 111. Mettuppalayam Assembly segment of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Mettuppalayam are: Shanmugasundaram T R (DMK), Selvaraj A K (AIADMK), Saravanan P (AMMK), Maheshwaran K (VTVTK), Yasmin K (NTK), Shanmugasundaram K (IND), Shanmugasundaram P (IND), Mariappan T (IND), Liakathali O (IND), Srinivasan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.52%, while it was 81.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 111. Mettuppalayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 312. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

111. Mettuppalayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Mettuppalayam Taluk Coimbatore North Taluk (Part) Bilichi village. Veerapandi (TP) and Gudalur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Mettuppalayam is 724 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mettuppalayam is: 11°15’43.2"N 76°54’56.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mettuppalayam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam