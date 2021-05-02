Mettur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

85. Mettur (मेट्टुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Mettur is part of 10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,86,620 eligible electors, of which 1,45,433 were male, 1,41,181 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mettur in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,63,189 eligible electors, of which 1,34,673 were male, 1,28,498 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,972 eligible electors, of which 1,10,309 were male, 1,02,663 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mettur in 2016 was 399. In 2011, there were 384.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Semmalai.S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Parthiban.S.R of DMK by a margin of 6,282 votes which was 3.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 35.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Parthiban.S.R. of DMDK won in this seat defeating Mani.G.K. of PMK by a margin of 2,594 votes which was 1.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 44.62% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 85. Mettur Assembly segment of Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. PMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 25 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Mettur are: Srinivasaperumal S (DMK), Ramesh Aravind (DMDK), Anusuya P (MNM), Sadhasivam S (PMK), Thangavel K (DMKM), Banupriya P (GPOI), C Manikandan (NTK), Rasappan K (MIPA), Ambika A (IND), Arivazhagan P (IND), Sadhasivam P (IND), Selvan (IND), Sekar P (IND), Dr Padmarajan K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.01%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.91%, while it was 79.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 85. Mettur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 301. In 2011 there were 248 polling stations.

EXTENT:

85. Mettur constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Mettur Taluk (Part) Kaveripuram, Singiripatti, Thinnappatti, Konur, Koonandiyur, Pallipatti, Mallikundam, Thethagiripatti, Vellar, Pukkampatti, Amaram, M.Kallipatti, Pottaneri, Virudasampatti, Alamarathupatti, Lakkampatti, Kannamuchi, Moolakkadu, Samballi, Palamalai, Navappatti, Koppam, Koppampatti, Panapuram, Periyasattappadi, Chinnasathappadi, Aranganur, Olaipatti, Manathal, Nallakavundampatti and Kulanayakkanpatti villages. Mecheri (TP), Kolathur (TP), Veerakkalpudur (TP), Mettur (M) and P.N.Patti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Mettur is 656 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mettur is: 11°49’21.7"N 77°48’50.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mettur results.

