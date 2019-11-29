MGP Positive About Shiv Sena's Proposal for Anti-BJP Front in Goa, Congress Rules Out Coalition

Panaji: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar said on Friday that he was positive about a proposal mooted by the Shiv Sena to form an anti-BJP front in Goa. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called him in the morning and spoke about the formation of a new coalition, Dhavalikar told PTI.

Earlier, speaking in Mumbai, Raut said after Maharashtra, an anti-BJP front was shaping up in Goa. Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai met Raut and told reporters later that his party favoured a Maharashtra-like experiment in Goa to get rid of "anti-people" BJP government. Dhavalikar too said that he reacted positively to the idea.

"A coalition of five parties -- Congress, MGP, Goa Forward Party, Shiv Sena and NCP -- can be formed in Goa to fight the 2022 Assembly elections," the MGP leader said. At present such an alliance can not pose any threat to the BJP government in Goa as opposition does not have the numbers, he added.

"Alternative government cannot be formed unless the Speaker disqualifies the members who crossed over illegally to the BJP," he said.

With entry of these 12 MLAs, the BJP in Goa now has a majority in the Assembly. Dhavalikar said he asked Raut to come to Goa for the first round of meetings of the proposed coalition and for working out a Common Minimum Program.

"It will be good if Sanjay Raut is taking the lead in forming the coalition of five parties in Goa," he said. Dhavalikar also said he would monitor the behaviour of some "fence-sitting leaders" in the opposition, especially in the Congress.

"I will be observing their moves for the next two-three months. There are some fence-sitting leaders in Congress. If we are having a coalition, it should be at all levels," the former minister said.

He will also have to see how the new coalition government in Maharashtra functions, he said.

Goa Congress, however, ruled out joining any front to topple the BJP government in the state. Congress's Goa unit president Girish Chodankar said his party will prefer to be in opposition rather than trying to poach ruling party MLAs to pull down the government.

"I would be happy to see the BJP government fall down in Goa. But there is no such possibility as BJP has support of 30 MLAs (in 40-member Assembly). I would rather prefer to sit in opposition than toppling government," Chodankar said.

