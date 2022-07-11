‘MGR Wanted Grassroots Workers to Choose General Secretary’: Sasikala After OPS Ouster from AIADMK

Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Monday said the party’s founder MGR left DMK and started a separate party due to a “wrong situation”, and the same should not happen to anyone in the party founded by him. Sasikala’s reaction came as the party’s general council meeting passed a unanimous resolution to oust treasurer O Panneerselvam from the AIADMK’s primary membership for alleged “anti-party” activities. Rival faction leader Edapaddi K Palaniswami was picked as the interim general secretary of the party.

Sasikala said only party members could elect the general secretary, and that MGR had created a situation under which general secretary should be elected by “grassroots workers”. But, she added, that was not happening anymore.

“MGR started a separate party because of the wrong situation in DMK. The same situation should not happen to anyone in the party he started. He created a situation where general secretary should be elected by the grassroots workers, now they’re not working in that way,” Sasikala said.

Soon after the ouster of Panneerselvam (OPS), Palaniswami (EPS) launched an attack on his rival. “OPS has unleashed violence and taken away party belongings from the office, in league with the DMK government,” EPS said, adding, “police did not give security to the AIADMK headquarters despite pleas. This is proof of the deteriorating law and order.”

The resolution passed in the general council meeting accused OPS of siding with the DMK-led regime and having ties with ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK. It stated that OPS had acted against the party’s interests, goals and principles, as well as had taken steps, including approaching police to stall the June 23 general council meet jointly convened by him and Palaniswami.

“Anyone can be the general secretary,” Palaniswami said, adding that Panneerselvam did not listen to the demand of party workers who wanted one leader. “Senior leaders spoke to OPS several times,” he said.

The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests. The party also expelled his supporters, R Vaithilingam, PH Manoj Pandian — both legislators — and ex-MLA JCD Prabakar.

Responding to his expulsion, OPS said he was elected as coordinator by “1.5 crore” party workers and that neither Palaniswami nor any other leader had the right to expel him.

“General Council expelling me isn’t valid… we will take legal action according to the law. They don’t have the right to remove me,” OPS said, adding, “I have been elected (as party coordinator) by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per law, we will challenge it in court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice.”

The AIADMK headquarters was sealed following violence and vandalism between supporters of EPS and OPS in and around the party office. While Panneerselvam walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he will approach court, pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, ‘M G R Maaligai.’

Groups of men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami clashed and scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded in and around the AIADMK headquarters in downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai.

The Madras High Court, meanwhile, rejected a plea from OPS to stay the conduct of the party’s general council meeting by the EPS faction. Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.