Miao Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Miao Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Kamlung Mosang INC -- -- Chatu Longri

50. Miao is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Changlang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 19,594 voters of which 10,060 are male and 9,534 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Miao, recorded a voter turnout of 78.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.28% and in 2009, 81.86% of Miao's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kamlung Mosang of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 3,824 votes which was 27.31% of the total votes polled. Kamlung Mosang polled a total of 14,004 (59.69%) votes.INC's Kamlung Mosang won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2971 (19.38%) votes. Kamlung Mosang polled 15,331 which was 59.69% of the total votes polled.Miao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मियाओ (Hindi), মিয়াও (Bangla), மியாவோ (Tamil), and మియావో (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)