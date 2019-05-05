Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Mid Summer Madness': Salman Khurshid Slams PM Over 'Corrupt No.1' Jibe at Rajiv Gandhi

The senior Congress leader tweeted saying that the Prime Minister had stooped to the bottom of decency and humanity for his comments.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Mid Summer Madness': Salman Khurshid Slams PM Over 'Corrupt No.1' Jibe at Rajiv Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid added more fire to the raging political slugfest over PM Narendra Modi’s "corrupt no. 1" barb against Rajiv Gandhi, terming it the Prime Minister's "mid-summer madness".

“Mid summer madness of PM Modi. Seeking short cuts to oblivion!" he said and in a subsequent tweeted added, "PM Modi has touched the bottom of decency and humanity by foul mouth comments on late Rajivji. For the first time I am ashamed of a serving PM of India."




At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi targeted the former prime minister in a tirade against his son Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his allegations around the Rafale fighter jet deal. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi said referring to Bofors scandal in which Rajiv Gandhi had been implicated.

In another tweet, Salman Khurshid said that Modi had insulted the country and that they will never forget his incendiary words. “Humanity is ashamed. Till the sun and moon are around, Rajivji’s name will remain.”

In the same vein, P Chidambaram’s criticism over the comment was of condemnation as the Congress leader accused the PM of crossing “all limits of propriety and decency”.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also slammed the PM over his statement and said, “Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation.”

In a tempered response, Rahul Gandhi only said, "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug."

(With inputs from PTI).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram