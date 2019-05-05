'Mid Summer Madness': Salman Khurshid Slams PM Over 'Corrupt No.1' Jibe at Rajiv Gandhi

Mid summer madness of PM Modi. Seeking short cuts to oblivion! https://t.co/GVfjkMDMQH — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) May 5, 2019

Congress leader Salman Khurshid added more fire to the raging political slugfest over PM Narendra Modi’s "corrupt no. 1" barb against Rajiv Gandhi, terming it the Prime Minister's "mid-summer madness".“Mid summer madness of PM Modi. Seeking short cuts to oblivion!" he said and in a subsequent tweeted added, "PM Modi has touched the bottom of decency and humanity by foul mouth comments on late Rajivji. For the first time I am ashamed of a serving PM of India."At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi targeted the former prime minister in a tirade against his son Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his allegations around the Rafale fighter jet deal. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi said referring to Bofors scandal in which Rajiv Gandhi had been implicated.In another tweet, Salman Khurshid said that Modi had insulted the country and that they will never forget his incendiary words. “Humanity is ashamed. Till the sun and moon are around, Rajivji’s name will remain.”In the same vein, P Chidambaram’s criticism over the comment was of condemnation as the Congress leader accused the PM of crossing “all limits of propriety and decency”.Congress leader Ahmed Patel also slammed the PM over his statement and said, “Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation.”In a tempered response, Rahul Gandhi only said, "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug."(With inputs from PTI).