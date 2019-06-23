Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mid-term Polls in Karnataka Would be Burden on People: Sadananda Gowda Says Would Rectify Things if Given Chance

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that if given a chance the BJP would rectify things and that the mid-term polls would bring a halt to the development works in the state.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mid-term Polls in Karnataka Would be Burden on People: Sadananda Gowda Says Would Rectify Things if Given Chance
File photo of Sadananda Gowda.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said mid-term polls would be an additional burden on the people of Karnataka and if given a chance the BJP would "rectify things".

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Nelamangala on the city outskirts, the minister for chemicals and fertilisers said elections bring to halt all development works.

"Mid-term poll is a burden on the people. Under the present circumstances, let the new government take over but burdening people with the mid-term poll is not proper," Gowda said.

"We don't like to trouble people just to achieve our political ambitions. If they cannot rectify things then we will do it if given a chance," he added.

He said development works could not be done in the last three-four months due to the Lok Sabha elections and a mid-term poll in the state would result in a similar situation for another 40 to 50 days.

"It will ultimately result in an additional burden on the people. This is not good," Gowda pointed out.

The comments came days after JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda created a political storm by saying mid-term poll in the state was imminent amid squabbling in the ruling coalition. However, later he

retracted the statement, saying he was referring to the local body elections and not the assembly polls.

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, his son, was also quick to get into damage control and asserted that his government was safe.

Congress leaders like former chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara too ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls and said the government was stable and would

continue for the next four years.

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said his party would not let it happen and would take the reigns of power in the state to avoid mid-term polls. He said the coalition government has become a hub of confusion and internal fights.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram