Miffed GT Deve Gowda Finally Gives in, Takes Charge of Karnataka’s Higher Education Ministry
Speaking to reporters, he said Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wanted him to take charge of the higher education ministry.
File photo of GT Deve Gowda. (Image: Facebook)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister GT Deve Gowda, who was miffed over the allocation of the department to him, assumed office on Friday after making several attempts to get it changed.
Unhappy over being given the department, Gowda had reportedly said he has studied just till class 8, to which Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, a BSc degree holder, had said "What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister."
Recently, he had even claimed that the Chief Minister and the party had agreed to change his department.
Gowda, along with his family, offered pooja in his office on Friday at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, before assuming charge as Higher Education Minister.
Speaking to reporters, he said Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wanted him to take charge of the higher education ministry.
"With a lot of trust, the Chief Minister has given this portfolio to me. I will honestly work for success in this ministry and try to bring qualitative change in higher education sector," he said, as he expressed gratitude towards Kumaraswamy and party supremo H D Deve Gowda.
Responding to a question, he said he would not seek any portfolio change in future and would try to work efficiently in the Ministry given to him.
Deve Gowda, who emerged as a giant killer, defeating former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls, was said to be eyeing key portfolios, including transport.
His supporters had also staged a protest in Mysuru, demanding the key portfolio.
Unhappy over being given the Higher Education department, Gowda had reportedly said he has studied just till class 8, reacting to which Kumaraswamy, who holds a BSc degree, had said "What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister."
Recently, he had even claimed that the Chief Minister and the party had agreed to change his department.
