Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Miffed over 'Seat Allotment', Sharad Pawar Skips PM Modi's Oath-taking Ceremony

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik expressed disappointment over the alleged episode.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Miffed over 'Seat Allotment', Sharad Pawar Skips PM Modi's Oath-taking Ceremony
File photo of The NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar didn't attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new team of ministers as the veteran politician was not allotted a seat at the event "as per protocol", the party said on Thursday.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik expressed disappointment over the alleged episode, saying, "It was not right" given that Pawar is a senior national leader who had served as a Union minister and also the chief minister of Maharashtra.

On Thursday evening, Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a second term, helming a 58-member ministry. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Malik said Pawar's office had first checked seat allotment for him at the mega event, attended by 8,000 people, including leaders from the neighbouring countries.

According to media reports, the 78-year-old Maratha strongman was allotted a seat in the fifth row.

"His office learnt he was not allotted seat for the event as per protocol. Hence, he didn't attend the event. Whether they did it deliberately or it happened by mistake, it wasn't right given he is a senior leader," Malik said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram