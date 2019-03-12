English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miffed with NCP, Maharashtra Congress Leader's Son Joins BJP
Sujay Patil's entry into the BJP comes after the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurned a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.
Representative image (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Tuesday joined BJP.
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.
Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve at an event held in south Mumbai.
The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.
Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP's sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.
Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve at an event held in south Mumbai.
The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.
Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP's sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kalank' Teaser: Karan Johar does A Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Grand Sets and Intense Emotions
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion
- From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes
- Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
- Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies at 90
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results