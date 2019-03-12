LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Miffed with NCP, Maharashtra Congress Leader's Son Joins BJP

Sujay Patil's entry into the BJP comes after the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurned a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Representative image (PTI)
Mumbai: Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Tuesday joined BJP.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve at an event held in south Mumbai.

The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP's sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
