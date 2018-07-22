Miffed With Shiv Sena Over No-trust Vote, Amit Shah Asks Party Workers to Prepare to Go Solo in 2019

BJP President Amit Shah has made it clear to party workers in Maharashtra that there would be no alliance with bitter ally Shiv Sena for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after the latter abstained from participating in Friday’s no-trust vote.Annoyed by Shiv Sena’s praise of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s speech and refusal to support the BJP in the no-confidence motion, Amit Shah has asked party workers to prepare to contest all Maharashtra assembly and Parliamentary constituencies for 2019.Gearing up for the high-voltage elections next year, Shah has shared a 23-point plan with the party workers to prepare in advance to go it alone.Shiv Sena is still part of the NDA in both Maharashtra government as well as the Modi government at the Centre, yet, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has time and again openly criticized BJP and Prime Minister Modi.On Friday, just a few hours before the Parliament was to start debating on the no-confidence motion, Shiv Sena announced its decision to stay away from the voting procedure.In preparation for the 2019 elections, Shah has asked BJP workers in Maharashtra to reactivate all social media groups in the state and work on the ‘Ek Booth, 25 Youth’ formula.The BJP chief wants five party workers with motorbikes in every booth.Shah’s plan also asks the supporters to draw a list of temples and their priests in every booth while also listing the mosques.The party has further asked all its workers to gather information on its rivals and propagate government schemes and benefits among the population.