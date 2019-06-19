May Be Watching World Cup, Says RJD Leader as Tejashwi Goes Missing Amid Encephalitis Crisis
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh also demanded that chief minister Nitish Kumar resign on moral ground.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav. (Image:Twitter)
New Delhi: As Bihar deals with a medical crisis, with over 100 children dying in Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Wednesday took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav when asked about the opposition’s silence over the deaths.
Yadav, leader of the opposition in the state, has been a vocal critic of chief minister Nitish Kumar in the past, but his absence during the crisis is being questioned by his own party members. He has not been seen or heard ever since the party's rout in Lok Sabha elections, when it was unable to win even a single seat in the state.
"I don't know if he is here or not, I will have to inquire," Singh said when asked about Yadav's absence. "I don't have any information, but I can assume that he might be watching the world cup (in England)."
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD on Tejashwi Yadav: I don't know exactly where is he, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it. pic.twitter.com/bTezGnbN5O— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
Singh, a minister in the former Congress-led UPA government, sought Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's resignation.
"The one who has the steering in his hands, shouldn't he run the vehicle properly?" ANI quoted him as saying. "The steering is in the chief minister's hands. Then who else will be responsible for this? He should himself resign on grounds of morality."
Kumar on Wednesday refused to comment when reporters asked him about the crisis in the state. A day earlier, he had visited the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur and ordered authorities to increase the number of beds in the hospital. Kumar was met with protests at the hospital.
Union Health Minster Harsh Vardhan, accompanied by his deputy Ashwini Choubey and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, had also visited the state on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australia vs Bangladesh | Mortaza and His Men Seek Inspiration from Magic of 2005
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Been the Best So Far: Ganguly
- A Deleted Scene in Game of Thrones has All The Answers About Cersei's Pregnancy
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s