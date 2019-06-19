Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

May Be Watching World Cup, Says RJD Leader as Tejashwi Goes Missing Amid Encephalitis Crisis

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh also demanded that chief minister Nitish Kumar resign on moral ground.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
May Be Watching World Cup, Says RJD Leader as Tejashwi Goes Missing Amid Encephalitis Crisis
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav. (Image:Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: As Bihar deals with a medical crisis, with over 100 children dying in Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Wednesday took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav when asked about the opposition’s silence over the deaths.

Yadav, leader of the opposition in the state, has been a vocal critic of chief minister Nitish Kumar in the past, but his absence during the crisis is being questioned by his own party members. He has not been seen or heard ever since the party's rout in Lok Sabha elections, when it was unable to win even a single seat in the state.

"I don't know if he is here or not, I will have to inquire," Singh said when asked about Yadav's absence. "I don't have any information, but I can assume that he might be watching the world cup (in England)."

Singh, a minister in the former Congress-led UPA government, sought Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's resignation.

"The one who has the steering in his hands, shouldn't he run the vehicle properly?" ANI quoted him as saying. "The steering is in the chief minister's hands. Then who else will be responsible for this? He should himself resign on grounds of morality."

Kumar on Wednesday refused to comment when reporters asked him about the crisis in the state. A day earlier, he had visited the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur and ordered authorities to increase the number of beds in the hospital. Kumar was met with protests at the hospital.

Union Health Minster Harsh Vardhan, accompanied by his deputy Ashwini Choubey and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, had also visited the state on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

| Edited by: Majid Alam
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram