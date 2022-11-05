'Mil Baithenge Chaar Yaar': AAP vs BJP Intensifies as Polls Approach. This Time Conman Sukesh at Center

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot and jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar are “chaar yaar” (four friends) involved in corruption, the BJP said on Saturday in a counterattack on Aam Aadmi Party over allegations of receiving help from Chandrashekhar for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla in a press conference said, “Jab mil baithenge chaar yaar, Satyendra, Gahlot, Sukesh aur Kejriwal to kiya jail me bhi bhrashtachar,” (four friends sitting together: Satyendra (Jain), (Kailash) Gahlot, Sukesh (Chandrashekhar) and (Arvind) Kejriwal, do corrupt practices in jail).

Chandrashekhar in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on October 9 alleged that Jain “extorted” Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 for “protection money” or ensuring his safety during his stay in jail. He also alleged that more than Rs 50 crore was given to the ruling AAP on a promise of giving him an important post in the party in South Zone, and helping him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP raised three questions: “Did you get Rs 10 crore as protection money from Sukesh? Did you recieve 50 crores for a Rajya Sabha seat? Did you go to Sukesh’s party?”

Poonawalla said while people have a Ration or PAN card, the AAP has a victimhood card. “We all have Ration card, PAN card, Aadhar card but the AAP has a victimhood card,” he said.

BJP’s I-T cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet posted images of a letter by Chandrashekar in which he accuses Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “threatening him through jail authorities”, offering him a Rajya Sabha seat and details of a dinner party with Satyendar Jain at Hyatt hotel.

“Another letter by Sukesh. He accuses Kejriwal of threatening him through jail authorities, offering RS seat for money. Kejriwal attended his dinner party with Satyendra Jain at Hyatt. Wanted him to get ex-Bengaluru CP to join AAP. In Tihar, Jain would get him to talk to Kejriwal,” he said in a tweet.

Another letter by Sukesh. He accuses Kejriwal of threatening him through jail authorities, offering RS seat for money. Kejriwal attended his dinner party with Satyendra Jain at Hyatt. Wanted him to get ex-Bengaluru CP to join AAP. In Tihar, Jain would get him to talk to Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/OaGqFWSotj — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 5, 2022

BJP Contesting Polls with ‘Support of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’: AAP

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj earlier in the day alleged that the BJP was contesting elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with the “support of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar”. Bhardwaj said Chandrashekhar had become “the BJP’s star campaigner” and it was relying on him for mileage. “Gujarat (Assembly) and Delhi (civic body) elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on a conman like Sukesh Chandrashekhar for mileage. “Chandrashekhar has become the BJP’s star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kejriwal rubbished Chandrashekhar’s allegations, saying it is an attempt to divert people’s attention from the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi.

Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in May in connection with a money laundering case. Portfolios held by Jain, including health, home, power and urban development, were handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after his arrest.

Read all the Latest Politics News here