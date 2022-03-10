Milak Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Milak seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajbala Singh (BJP), Vijay Singh (SP), Kumar Eklavya (INC), Ankur Sagar (IND), Babita Rani (LKS), Surendra Singh Sagar (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.6%, which is -4.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajbala of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.38 Milak (मिलाक) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Milak is part of Rampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.34%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 373219 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,01,073 were male and 1,72,117 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Milak in 2019 was: 856 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,40,784 eligible electors, of which 1,82,674 were male,1,56,066 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,708 eligible electors, of which 1,67,579 were male, 1,40,117 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Milak in 2017 was 295. In 2012, there were 238 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajbala of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Singh of SP by a margin of 16,667 which was 7.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandra Pal Singh of INC by a margin of 20,163 votes which was 11.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 38 Milak Assembly segment of the 7. Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Azam Khan of SP won the Rampur Parliament seat defeating Jayaprada Nahata of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Milak are: Rajbala Singh (BJP), Vijay Singh (SP), Kumar Eklavya (INC), Ankur Sagar (IND), Babita Rani (LKS), Surendra Singh Sagar (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.92%, while it was 58.55% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Milak went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.38 Milak Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 351. In 2012, there were 308 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.38 Milak comprises of the following areas of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Shahabad Tehsil; Panchayats 19 Ramnagar, 20 Dhamora, 21 Puraina, 22 Ainchora, 23 Larhpur, 24 Lohapatti Bholanath, 29 Bhainsori, 30 Jalif Nagla, 31 Vikrampur, 32 Khutia, 33 Dhanelipurbi, 34 Param, 35 Kripyapanday, 36 Purainya Kalan of 2 Milak KC and Milak Municipal Board of 5 Milak Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Milak constituency, which are: Kundarki, Bilari, Bilaspur, Rampur, Bisauli, Meerganj, Aonla. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Milak is approximately 485 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Milak is: 28°34’41.2"N 79°01’02.3"E.

