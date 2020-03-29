Milind Deora Says no Time for Politics as Congress Attacks Modi Govt Over COVID-19 Threat

As several senior Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal attacked the Centre for its inept handling of the COVID-19 threat and the exodus of the migrant labourers, party leader Milind Deora said that this is no time for politics.

"Now it's not time for petty and partisan politicking about which government responded when and how effectively. We should work unitedly with laser focus to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and treat the infected regardless of their economic background," Deora wrote on Twitter.

"There will be time for politics and rebuilding. At that time, hopefully, we will direct our outrage at those who misled and lied to the world. Without accountability, nothing changes," Deora wrote.

He compared the current crisis with the 14th century plague, which originated from China and travelled through silk route to Europe and killed millions of people.

Titling it as Sunday musings, he said, "In 14th century black death or the great bubonic plague killed half of Europe's population -- the virus originated in China and central Asia and travelled to Europe through the silk route. About 700 years later with advance medical science and stricter border controls coronovirus threatens millions in the world. The plague reduced the world population by almost 350 million as per reports."

Deora said that social distancing was cruel luxury and nationwide lockdown was imperative.

The Congress leader slammed the government for exodus of the migrant labourers, "our collective and shameful inability to foresee and assist migrants fleeing metros by foot has cost us precious time and lives."

Deora expressed apprehension that after the lockdown was lifted and until mirgrants return, "cities like Mumbai and Delhi will be without unorganised labour adding to our economic woes."

He said that a plan in advance was needed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' apologised for taking harsh steps to fight COVID-19 outbreak, and asked people to maintain social distancing.