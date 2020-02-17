Milind Deora Showers Praise on AAP, Ajay Maken Asks Him to ‘Leave Congress’, Not Post ‘Half-baked Facts’

New Delhi: While several Congress leaders congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his third consecutive victory in the recently held Delhi assembly elections, Milind Deora took his admiration for the Aam Aadmi Party a step ahead by showing praise on it in a late night tweet on Sunday.

Posting a gushing video of Kejriwal listing out achievements of the AAP government, Deora said Delhi managed to double its revenues to ₹60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years.

Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 16, 2020

His post got 2,700 retweets and over 11,000 likes. Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, was also quick to retweet the video that came amid growing criticism that his party won the polls because of its welfare measures such as free electricity, water and bus rides.

But Deora’s open praise for the rival party, as expected, did not go down with his colleagues. Senior party leader Ajay Maken lambasted Deora by asking him "leave Congress" and not propagate “half-baked facts.”

"Brother, you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,1292019-20 BE 60,000AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR," tweeted Maken, who has served as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly in the past.

Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!However,let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459crDuring Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,1292019-20 BE 60,000AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020

Deora’s praise for the AAP comes days after he criticised Congress Delhi-in charge PC Chacko for blaming late Sheila Dikshit for the party's humiliating performance in the recently held Assembly elections in the national capital.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko's statement embedded.

