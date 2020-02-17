Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Milind Deora Showers Praise on AAP, Ajay Maken Asks Him to ‘Leave Congress’, Not Post ‘Half-baked Facts’

Tweeting a gushing video of Arvind Kejriwal, Milind Deora said AAP government in Delhi managed to double its revenues to ₹60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Maken
File photo of Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken.

New Delhi: While several Congress leaders congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his third consecutive victory in the recently held Delhi assembly elections, Milind Deora took his admiration for the Aam Aadmi Party a step ahead by showing praise on it in a late night tweet on Sunday.

Posting a gushing video of Kejriwal listing out achievements of the AAP government, Deora said Delhi managed to double its revenues to ₹60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years.

His post got 2,700 retweets and over 11,000 likes. Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, was also quick to retweet the video that came amid growing criticism that his party won the polls because of its welfare measures such as free electricity, water and bus rides.

But Deora’s open praise for the rival party, as expected, did not go down with his colleagues. Senior party leader Ajay Maken lambasted Deora by asking him "leave Congress" and not propagate “half-baked facts.”

"Brother, you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,1292019-20 BE 60,000AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR," tweeted Maken, who has served as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly in the past.

Deora’s praise for the AAP comes days after he criticised Congress Delhi-in charge PC Chacko for blaming late Sheila Dikshit for the party's humiliating performance in the recently held Assembly elections in the national capital.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko's statement embedded.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram