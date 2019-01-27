English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Military Solutions to Political Problems Would Lead to Nothing but Graveyards': Shah Faesal
Shah Faesal, who has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his political foray was commenting on the killing of 27 persons and injuries to 38 others in Kupwara town on this day in 1994.
Shah Faisal. (Image taken from Facebook)
Srinagar: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Sunday said now was the time for resolution of the Kashmir issue as attempting "military solutions to political problems would lead to nothing but graveyards".
Faesal, who has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his political foray was commenting on the killing of 27 persons and injuries to 38 others in Kupwara town on this day in 1994.
"Attempting military solutions to political problems will lead to nothing but graveyards on this side and graveyards on that side," Faesal said in a tweet.
"Today, on the 25th anniversary of Kupwara Massacre, my solidarities are with the people of Kashmir and their sacrifices," he added.
"Time for resolution is now," Faesal said.
Faesal had resigned as an IAS officer on January 9.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Faesal, who has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his political foray was commenting on the killing of 27 persons and injuries to 38 others in Kupwara town on this day in 1994.
"Attempting military solutions to political problems will lead to nothing but graveyards on this side and graveyards on that side," Faesal said in a tweet.
"Today, on the 25th anniversary of Kupwara Massacre, my solidarities are with the people of Kashmir and their sacrifices," he added.
"Time for resolution is now," Faesal said.
Faesal had resigned as an IAS officer on January 9.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
- After 'Vivah', Shahid & I Should Have Done More Films Together But It Didn't Happen: Amrita Rao
- When a Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- New Zealand Police 'Warn’ Public to Beware of Indian Team in Cheeky Post
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results