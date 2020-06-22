'Millions at Risk of Slipping into Poverty': In 2nd Letter to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi's Request on Free Ration

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the provision for free food grains for another three months and issue temporary ration cards, considering "millions of Indians who are at risk of slipping into poverty".

"The provision for supply of 5 kg free food grains/person/month to Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households under the National Food Security Act from April June, 2020, in addition to regular entitlements was announced at the beginning of the Iockdown. The Government also announced free food grams of 5kg/person/month for migrants not covered under any Central or State PDS scheme for the month of May and June. The Union Government must consider extending the provision for free food grains for a further period of three months i.e. July-September 2020. Several states have requested for the same. Furthermore, since a significant number of poor households continue to be excluded from the PDS system, temporary ration cards must be issued to all such households," she said in a letter to PM Modi.

This is the second letter written by Gandhi. Earlier, she attacked the prime minister on successive fuel price hike, said she saw "no logic" in such an increase in the time of Covid-19 and accused the government of "profiteering off its people" when they are down and out.