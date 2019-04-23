English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Millions of Youngsters Stepping Out to Vote Want ‘Nyay’ for Every Indian, Says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress on April 8 announced 'Ab Hoga Nyay' as its battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls and launched a campaign centered around the theme of 'justice'.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence that millions of youngsters stepping out to vote want 'Nyay' (justice) for every Indian and will cast their ballot wisely. His appeal came as polling began for the third phase in which 116 Lok Sabha seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, are going to polls.
"Across India, millions of youngsters are stepping out to vote, many of them for the first time. In their hands lies the future of India," Gandhi said. "I'm confident that they want NYAY for every Indian and will vote wisely," he tweeted and tagged a short video of the Congress' 'Ab hoga Nyay' theme focusing on youngsters.
The Congress on April 8 announced 'Ab Hoga Nyay' as its battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls and launched a campaign centered around the theme of 'justice', while alluding to the party's proposed minimum income scheme and the 'anyay' (injustice) "prevailing under the BJP rule".
Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Today the third step of removing the problems of the people has to be taken," Congress'
"Your one vote will take the country towards progress and equality," he said.
"For the bright future of the youth, for the progress of the farmers, for profit of small businesses, for rights of the deprived, do cast your vote because 'ab hoga nyay' (justice will be done)," Surjewala said.
