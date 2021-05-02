Minakhan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Usha Rani Mondal of TMC Leading

122. Minakhan (मीनाखान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Minakhan is part of 18. Basirhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,498 eligible electors, of which 1,22,420 were male, 1,14,075 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Minakhan in 2021 is 932.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,09,028 eligible electors, of which 1,09,588 were male, 99,438 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,561 eligible electors, of which 87,605 were male, 76,957 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Minakhan in 2016 was 27. In 2011, there were 21.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Usha Rani Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dinabandhu Mondal of CPIM by a margin of 42,598 votes which was 23.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Usha Rani Mondal of TMC won in this seat defeating Dilip Roy of CPIM by a margin of 7,136 votes which was 4.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.66% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 122. Minakhan Assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Minakhan are: Usha Rani Mondal (TMC), Jayanta Mondal (BJP), Pradyut Roy (CPIM)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.55%, while it was 91.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 122. Minakhan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 234. In 2011 there were 208 polling stations.

EXTENT:

122. Minakhan constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Minakhan 2. Bakjuri, Kulti, Shalipur and Sonapukur Sankarpur GPs of CDB Haroa. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Minakhan is 223 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Minakhan is: 22°30’42.5"N 88°43’05.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Minakhan results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam