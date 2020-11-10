Minapur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Minapur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Minapur (मीनापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Minapur is part of 16. Vaishali Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,69,641 eligible electors, of which 1,43,164 were male, 1,26,269 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,51,218 eligible electors, of which 1,34,188 were male, 1,17,021 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,003 eligible electors, of which 1,08,782 were male, 94,221 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Minapur in 2015 was 284. In 2010, there were 215.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rajeev Kumar Urf Munna Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ajay Kumar of BJP by a margin of 23,940 votes which was 14.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.6% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dinesh Prasad of JDU won in this seat defeating Rajeev Kumar Urph Munna Yadav of RJD by a margin of 5,402 votes which was 4.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.06% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 90. Minapur Assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Minapur are: Amar Azad (LJP), Priti Bharti (NCP), Ramai Ram (RJD), Lal Babu Paswan (BSP), Abhimanyu Kumar (PP), Chandan Kumar Paswan (JAPL), Musafir Paswan (VIP), Rajgeer Paswan (BVP), Rajesh Kumar (BMP), Sanju Devi (RJJP), Uday Chaudhary (IND), Jai Chandra Ram (IND), Deep Lal Ram (IND), Rudal Ram (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.1%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.85%, while it was 61.17% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 278 polling stations in 90. Minapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 245. In 2010 there were 223 polling stations.

Extent:

90. Minapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Minapur; Gram Panchayats Garha, Jhaphan, Kafen Chaudhary, Narkatiya, Narma, Patiyasa and Rampur Jaipal of Bochahan Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Minapur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Minapur is 295.03 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Minapur is: 26°15'50.4"N 85°21'21.6"E.

