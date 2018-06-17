English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
‘Mine is a Special State With Special Problems’: Chandrababu's Retort at Being Cut Short by Rajnath
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his special status demand at the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was locked in an interesting exchange with Union minister Rajnath Singh at a Niti Aayog meeting on Sunday, where the former reiterated his demand for special status to his state.
Making a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fellow chief ministers and several Union ministers, Naidu exceeded the 7-minute slot allotted for participants.
Sources in Naidu’s office said that when Rajnath Singh tried to point this out to the Andhra CM, he reportedly quipped, “Mine is a special state with special problems. I will take more time.” Naidu then went onto speak for 20 minutes, sources added.
The Chief Minister had prepared a 13-page document to include all his major demands.
Naidu demanded a special category status (SCS) for his state focusing on non-fulfilment of assurances made in Rajya Sabha, including Special Category Status and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief found support for his demand when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar vouched for it and took the opportunity to call for a special category status for his state as well.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also supported Naidu’s demand and urged the Prime Minister to grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh.
The Andhra chief minister also raised the issue of Polavaram project and claimed that the Centre is yet to reimburse Rs 1,892 crore to the state government.
The southern state has also been opposing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission which, they feel, is penalizing states for performing well. Naidu found support from Banerjee on this issue as well.
With the country grappling under agrarian crisis and all major farmer outfits demanding adoption of the MS Swaminathan report, Naidu stressed on the need to prepare a roadmap to implement recommendations on land reforms, irrigation, credit, insurance, food security, employment, farm produce and farmers’ efficiency.
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also opposed the use of socio economic caste census (SECC) for Ayushman Bharat scheme and claimed that it will limit the benefits to only 56 lakh families in the state.
Other major highlights of the speech included revenue deficit grant and funds for education institutions.
Also Watch
Making a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fellow chief ministers and several Union ministers, Naidu exceeded the 7-minute slot allotted for participants.
Sources in Naidu’s office said that when Rajnath Singh tried to point this out to the Andhra CM, he reportedly quipped, “Mine is a special state with special problems. I will take more time.” Naidu then went onto speak for 20 minutes, sources added.
The Chief Minister had prepared a 13-page document to include all his major demands.
Naidu demanded a special category status (SCS) for his state focusing on non-fulfilment of assurances made in Rajya Sabha, including Special Category Status and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief found support for his demand when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar vouched for it and took the opportunity to call for a special category status for his state as well.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also supported Naidu’s demand and urged the Prime Minister to grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh.
The Andhra chief minister also raised the issue of Polavaram project and claimed that the Centre is yet to reimburse Rs 1,892 crore to the state government.
The southern state has also been opposing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission which, they feel, is penalizing states for performing well. Naidu found support from Banerjee on this issue as well.
With the country grappling under agrarian crisis and all major farmer outfits demanding adoption of the MS Swaminathan report, Naidu stressed on the need to prepare a roadmap to implement recommendations on land reforms, irrigation, credit, insurance, food security, employment, farm produce and farmers’ efficiency.
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also opposed the use of socio economic caste census (SECC) for Ayushman Bharat scheme and claimed that it will limit the benefits to only 56 lakh families in the state.
Other major highlights of the speech included revenue deficit grant and funds for education institutions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Pregnancy Rumours, Celebrates Eid; See Video
- Muttiah Muralitharan Rejects Sri Lanka Cricket's Offer
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Not Fully Fit, Says Brazil Coach Tite
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah in Apparent Discomfort in World Cup Training