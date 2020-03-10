Minister by Day, Student by Night: G Kishan Reddy Polishes His Hindi With Help from BJP 'Karyakarta'

New Delhi: So, what do you think Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy is doing once his hectic work schedule gets over by the day? Well, he turns into a student. Yes, you read it right!

Reddy, an MP from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, turns into a student as he is taking private classes at home and have appointed a BJP Karyakarta (worker) to learn Hindi. According to the 2011 Census data on languages, Hindi is the most widely spoken language in the country with a base of 43.63 percent of the population. However, more than fifty percent (56.37) do not identify Hindi as their first language or mother tongue.

As a student, Reddy, who was born in Telangana, picked both Telugu and English as a part of his school curriculum. But he always wanted to learn writing and speaking skills of Hindi, the language of the masses.

Speaking to News18 over the same, Reddy said, “I can read Hindi and write a bit too. But moving to Centre, I realised that there is much more that I need to learn before I can perfect the language…Thus, I thought of keeping a tutor.”

“A BJP karyakarta (worker) from Delhi has agreed to be my teacher so I couldn’t be any happier than this. We do classes in the evening,” he said.

On being asked why he chose Hindi as a language to learn, he replied, “It's our national language and I take immense pride in it… India is a land of many languages, and if I can, I wish to learn more languages."

Born in a middle class family, Reddy has worked tirelessly as a BJP party worker for nearly three decades. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980 but was involved in students’ politics. Years later, he became Telangana BJP chief and in 2019, he won the 17th general elections from Secunderabad constituency. He was then sworn-in as Minister of State for Home Affairs in Narendra Modi’s second term cabinet.

So, the next time you meet Reddy, don't forget to test his Hindi speaking skills!