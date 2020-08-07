Minister Flags Incident of Sikh Man Being Pulled by Hair, Assaulted by Police in MP; 2 Cops Suspended

Two police personnel were suspended for assaulting and disrespecting Sikh men in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The matter came to light after Union Minister for Food Processing and Industries Harsimrat Kaur tweeted the video of the incident.

Beastly attack on Giani Prem Singh Granthi & other Sikhs in MP is an outrage against humanity. Utterly reprehensible & unacceptable!#Sikhs all over the world are deeply shocked. I urge CM @ChouhanShivraj to take imm & examplary action against all those guilty of this brutality. pic.twitter.com/e3N2M8tJty — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 7, 2020

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet that Assistant Sub Inspector Sitaram Yadav and Head Constable Mohan Jamre have been suspended with immediate effect for assaulting the men.

“I am pained to learn about the barbaric incident of Barwani. Such barbarism and erratic behaviour won’t be tolerated at any cost. The guilty will be punished for the misdeeds,” he said.

Chouhan has ordered a probe by the Indore DIG Police.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also tweeted about the issue.

“In MP’s Barwani, police beat up a Sikh man Prem Singh Granthi, who runs a small shop close to police chowki and also removed his turban. Police also beat him up mercilessly pulling him by hair,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

"Too shocking for words! The barbaric & humiliating attack on Giani Prem Singh Granthi & other Sikhs in Madhya Pradesh is utterly inhuman & unacceptable. I urge CM@ChouhanShivraj to set an example of punitive action against

those who treat the sword of the nation with such contempt," Badal tweeted.

Barwani district Superintendent of Police Nimish Agrawal said a probe by a sub-divisional officer police has been ordered into the incident, which took place on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rajpur tehsil of Barwani district after an argument between the family of Prem Singh - who was among those assaulted - and the police over setting up a stall in the area.

A viral video of the incident shows Prem Singh being dragged by policemen in full public view and a cop pulling him by his hair. It also shows another policeman push a turbaned man, who comes to save Singh.

Prem Singh said he runs a small shop close to the police 'chowki' and deals in old locks and keys. But the police claimed he was inebriated and created ruckus when he was asked to show his driving licence during a checking drive.

(With inputs from PTI)