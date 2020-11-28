Minister Says BJP Will be Culprit Behind Second Covid-19 Wave in Maha by Organising Frequent Protests

Maharashtra minister of state for Revenue Abdul Sattar has slammed the BJP for organising protests on streets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "The BJP will be responsible if the state is hit by a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP is playing politics by gathering people (for protests)," Sattar told reporters in Nanded on Friday.

He ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in old format at this juncture. "The BJP is gathering people for protests and morchas.

If this continues and if Maharashtra faces a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the BJP will be responsible," he said. In a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had raised the issue of "some parties" holding protests in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, without naming the BJP.