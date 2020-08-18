Minister Says MP Govt Will Not Offer Hiked Financial Assistance under 'Kanyadan' Marriage Scheme

The BJP led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is busy reversing several decisions of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. The latest is rolling back the financial assistance hike proposed by the former Congress government under the 'Kanyadan' yojana.

The flagship scheme of Chouhan's previous tenure, launched in 2008, used to offer Rs 28,000 to couples who got married under it. Under this scheme, the state government conducts mass weddings of financially weaker couples and offers them gifts as well as cash assistance.

After coming to power, Nath had hiked the assistance to Rs 51,000.

Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh Patel on Tuesday claimed that Nath government had announced various decisions, including the revision in monetary assistance under the 'Kanyadan' scheme, without making the required budgetary provisions.

Patel said the current government will not pay the revised amount. He claimed that bureaucrats at a recent meeting had expressed inability in paying the old dues due to financial constraints. Patel said some solutions will be looked into in consultation with Chouhan but added that the government will not be able to pay Rs 51,000.

A final decision will be taken by a high-powered committee, he added.

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary criticised the BJP government for its proposed plan, saying it will hamper the interest of weaker families.