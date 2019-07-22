Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ministers Must not Reply to Queries of MPs if They are Absent: Lok Sabha Speaker

The Speaker passed a ruling that Minister will not reply to any query or objection raised by a member if he or she is not present in the House to listen to the reply.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday directed ministers not to respond to queries and objections raised by members if they are not present in the House during the reply.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, while replying to debate on Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, referred to comments made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Asaduddin Owaisi who was not present in the House.

Taking note of his absence, the Speaker passed a ruling that Minister will not reply to any query or objection raised by member if he or she is not present in the House to listen to the reply.

"Sadan mein (member) bol kar chale jate hai unka javab bhi kyu do... galat to nahi hai baat. Unko javab bhi sunana chahiye," Birla said.

The Speaker, who is considered a stickler for Parliamentary procedures, said this is not an observation but "nirdesh" (instruction) that from now onwards the members should listen to the reply.

To this, the Minister said, "It will ease our burden of replying to all objections". A few minutes after the instruction was passed, Owaisi was seen walking into the House.

